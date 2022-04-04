Dodgers opening day roster nearly finalized, after 8 non-roster invitees sent to minors

The Dodgers on Monday sent all right remaining non-roster invitees to minor league camp, nearly finalizing the opening day roster. Outfielders Kevin Pillar, Eddy Alvarez and Stefen Romero, catchers Tomás Telis and Tony Wolters, plus pitchers Shane Greene, Yency Almonte, and Reyes Moronta were all sent down.

Jake Lamb was sent down on Sunday.

That leaves the Dodgers with 32 players technically remaining in major league camp, but three of those are pitchers who aren’t expected to be ready for opening day — Tommy Kahnle, Caleb Ferguson, and Phil Bickford. So it’s really 29 players for 28 spots, and with only 12 position players among that group it’s a matter of which 16 pitchers the Dodgers choose to take with them into the opening weekend at Coors Field.

Dave Roberts reiterated Sunday that the Dodgers would carry 16 pitchers for at least the first three-game series in Colorado.

But first, let’s look at who was sent down.

Alvarez has been busy this spring, playing in 14 of 16 games while seeing time at second base, shortstop, and third base. The two-time Olympic medalist, who signed a minor league deal on New Year’s Day, is tied for the team lead with three home runs this spring training, including a grand slam on Wednesday in Goodyear.

Roberts had high praise for Alvarez on Wednesday, telling Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA, “The more you see him, the more you love him. He’s a two-time Olympian, we already know that. But he’s a baseball player. I trust him all over the diamond. In the box, that guy’s got some thunder in that body.”

That same day, Roberts also hinted at Alvarez not making the opening day roster, saying (per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic), “He’s going to help us win this year... I just can’t say when.”

Romero played in six games this spring for the Dodgers, but last played on March 24. He was 2-for-13 (.154) with a double and a walk in Cactus League game. His five games on defense all came in left field this spring. Romero, 33, signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on February 12 after playing the last five seasons in Japan.

Moronta signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on March 14, and pitched in four spring games for the Dodgers this spring, allowing three runs — including two home runs — in 3⅓ innings.

Almonte signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on March 14, and pitched six scoreless innings in five Cactus League games, with four strikeouts.

Greene only pitched in two games this spring, recording two outs while allowing a run on two hits and two walks. Last year, Greene pitched nine games in relief for the Dodgers and was one of 10 pitchers to record a save for the team in 2021.

The Dodgers signed the 33-year-old right-hander to a minor league contract on March 16.

Telis split back up catching duties with Tony Wolters, appearing in seven games in reserve behind the plate this spring. The 30-year-old Telis, who signed a minor league deal on December 9, had three hits in 10 at-bats this spring, including a home run.

Wolters caught eight games in Cactus League play this spring. The veteran, who turns 30 in June, played in 26 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City down the stretch last season. The Dodgers re-signed Wolters to a minor league contract in December.