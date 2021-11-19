Andrew Heaney is now in the fold, one of the earliest MLB free agents to sign, and this week on the podcast we look at what he brings to the Dodgers, and how he was able to get a procedural head start.

But the thrust of this episode is trying to predict the next teams and contracts for Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Chris Taylor, Max Scherzer, Albert Pujols, Joe Kelly, and Corey Knebel.

Special kudos to producer Brian Salvatore for his hard work behind the scenes.

Dodgers rewind

Thirty years ago this month the Dodgers traded for Eric Davis, making the local outfield two-thirds full of Los Angeles stars coming home, along with Darryl Strawberry. This week’s look back isn’t about Davis, but rather pitcher Kip Gross, who came to the Dodgers with Davis from the Reds, in exchange for Tim Belcher and John Wetteland.

Gross pitched for the Dodgers for parts of two seasons, almost all in relief but also with one reasonably memorable start. He also appeared a few times in Dodgers games with Kevin Gross, who was not related.

Kip Gross lost his spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster on opening day in 1994, when rookies Chan Ho Park and Darren Darren Dreifort made the team. But Gross soon found his way to the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan, where he excelled for the better part of five years.

Related reading

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 56:47)