Our 46th and final podcast episode of the year does not include any major league news, thanks to the MLB lockout. But we still do have plenty of topics to discuss.

Gil Hodges made the Hall of Fame, which means the Dodgers will have another number to retire very soon. Yasiel Puig confidentially settled a pair of sexual assault claims in 2017, which explains his PR push from the previous week.

A pair of Dodgers interviewed for the Mets managerial opening, Los Angeles picked up three players in the minor league Rule 5 Draft, and Triple-A Oklahoma City has a new ownership group.

Also, Chex mix.

As always, special thanks to producer Brian Salvatore, who does all the hard work behind the scenes.

Dodgers rewind

For the first time we stray from the format, picking a non-Dodger to remember on this week’s podcast. But Roland Hemond had such a rich baseball life that he had to be mentioned, especially after passing away on Sunday.

Hemond was an executive for over 60 years in baseball, among other things creating Hank Aaron’s first minor league contract with Milwaukee, hiring Tony La Russa, and founding the Arizona Fall League.

As general manager he made many memorable trades, including sending Tommy John to the Dodgers prior to the 1972 season for Dick Allen, who would win MVP in his first year in Chicago. With the Orioles at the winter meetings in 1988, Hemond traded Eddie Murray to the Dodgers for three players, a deal that included a malfunctioning elevator trapping Hall of Famers.

