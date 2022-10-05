Dodgers will play Mets or Padres in NLDS

With the MLB playoff bracket finalized on Tuesday night, this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looks at the looming National League Division Series matchup, and the Dodgers kind of limping into the last few days of the regular season.

As the No. 1 seed, the Dodgers will play the winner of the Mets vs. Padres wild card series, which begins Friday night in New York.

The Dodgers will host either the Mets or the Padres in the NLDS one week from today. pic.twitter.com/tRimqnUkCM — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) October 5, 2022

After Wednesday’s series finale, the Dodgers will have five off days to sort things out on the roster and keep folks ready with simulated games through the weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Among the tasks this weekend is stretching Tony Gonsolin out more, getting him ready for a potential start in Game 3 or (more likely) 4 of the NLDS. Gonsolin looked good Monday in his two innings but also showed the rust that comes with missing six weeks with a forearm strain. Also trying to return from injury are pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen, plus utility man Chris Taylor, who will miss the final five games of the regular season with nick stiffness.

Among the individual milestones during the regular season. Julio Urías clinched the National League ERA title Tuesday. Freddie Freeman leads Paul Goldschmidt and Juan Soto in on-base percentage going into the final day, but an 0-for-12 skid has him (.322) four ticks behind Mets second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil (.326) heading into the season’s final day.

