This week was so chock full of news that we podcasted twice. There is the usual episode up in the feed this morning as well, but here is our instant reaction to Freddie Freeman signing with the Dodgers for six years and $162 million.

We take a stab at what Freeman might bring to the lineup, and Eric recounts how dismissive he was back in November that Freeman might end up on the Dodgers, since it seemed like such a no brainer the beloved franchise icon would eventually end up returning to Atlanta. After all, the Dodgers already had a first baseman.

Please do enjoy this stream of consciousness molded into a podcast as we processed the news of the Dodgers’ big splash, and enjoyed the ride of following how breaking baseball news gets reported.

Thanks to producer Brian Salvatore for the lightning-quick turnaround.

