True Blue LA podcast episode 2205: Baseball, and Clayton Kershaw, are back

The MLB train is back on the tracks

By Eric Stephen
This week’s episode of the podcast was already chock full of news, with the new CBA, spring training restarting, and Clayton Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers.

We recorded this before news of Freddie Freeman’s signing brokon on Thursday night. We talked on this episode about how things were lining up for the Dodgers to sign Freeman, so consider this setting the stage for our bonus, late-night reaction episode to Freeman actually signing.

Special thanks to producer Brian Salvatore, who edited two episodes in quick succession.

Dodgers rewind

This was a short look back this week, a brief look back at the brief tenure with the Dodgers of Rancho Cucamonga native Andrew Vasquez. The left-hander was with the Dodgers for the final month of last season, and pitched twice in a big showdown series against the Giants in San Francisco.

Vasquez on Tuesday signed a one-year major league deal with the Blue Jays.

