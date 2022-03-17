This week’s episode of the podcast was already chock full of news, with the new CBA, spring training restarting, and Clayton Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers.
We recorded this before news of Freddie Freeman’s signing brokon on Thursday night. We talked on this episode about how things were lining up for the Dodgers to sign Freeman, so consider this setting the stage for our bonus, late-night reaction episode to Freeman actually signing.
Special thanks to producer Brian Salvatore, who edited two episodes in quick succession.
Related links
- Details of the new MLB collective bargaining agreement
- Clayton Kershaw returns on a one-year deal
- Freddie Freeman makes an already potent Dodgers lineup even better
- Jimmy Nelson is back, too
- Hanser Alberto will join the Dodgers bench, though his deal isn’t yet official
- Shane Greene is back on a minor league deal
- Dodgers spring training schedule
- Updated regular season schedule
- Dodgers were talking openly about Freddie Freeman before the deal was done
- Max Muncy (before Freeman signed) said on AM 570, “Imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup. It makes me really excited.”
- Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register on Jimmy Nelson’s “unfinished business” with the Dodgers
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic explaining the Rays’ pursuit of Freeman
Dodgers rewind
This was a short look back this week, a brief look back at the brief tenure with the Dodgers of Rancho Cucamonga native Andrew Vasquez. The left-hander was with the Dodgers for the final month of last season, and pitched twice in a big showdown series against the Giants in San Francisco.
Vasquez on Tuesday signed a one-year major league deal with the Blue Jays.
Podcast links
Episode link (time: 1:01:14)
Loading comments...