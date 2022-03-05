With no Major League Baseball games on tap for the foreseeable future, on this episode we break down the last nine days of negotiations between players and owners, and MLB deciding to cancel the first week of the regular season.
Back in December, when the lockout was still fresh and new, rather than the odious, festering mess became, we had a bet on the podcast as to when the 2022 season would start. Eric guessed April 1, and Jacob said June 1. Right now, Jacob’s pick is looking pretty good.
No Dodgers rewind on this episode, since there is a current MLB pause.
Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for working his audio magic.
Related links
- Negotiations end without a deal after nine straight days in Jupiter, Florida
- MLB cancels the first week of the regular season
- Missing games is so unnecessary
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, noting 25 games missed as a general tipping point for many regional sports networks requiring rebates from MLB teams on their television contracts
- Rosenthal and Even Drellich at The Athletic, with mention of the “ghost win” proposal for a potential wild card round
- Ross Stripling on attempted MLB last-minute shenanigans, to Shi Davidi of SportsNet
Podcast links
Episode link (time: 1:04:59)
Loading comments...