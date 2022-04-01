One week from opening day, Jacob and Eric try to guess the 28 players who will comprise the Dodgers active roster on April 8 at Coors Field.

With Eric’s previous written opening day roster guess already featuring holes after a few days, he switched it up a bit. Eric and Jacob agree on 26 of the 28 players. We differed on on position player spot and one pitcher spot.

It’s worth noting that we recorded this a full day before the Dodgers traded AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel. But considering that we both had trouble getting to 15 pitchers, the deal makes even more sense.

Also on this episode, we talk about the new MLB rules for 2022, that Walker Buehler is starting opening day for the first time, lots of designated hitter questions, and plenty of sandwich talk.

Thanks as always to producer extraordinaire Brian Salvatore for his hard work, and also for enduring a wayward drive around downtown Los Angeles with Eric.

Dodgers rewind

Dusty Baker started seven straight years in left field on opening day, from 1977-1983 with the Dodgers, the most at that position since the team moved to Los Angeles. A two-time All-Star, Baker was the first Dodger to win a Gold Glove and Sliver Slugger in the same season (1981).

Baker with Atlanta was on deck when Henry Aaron hit his 715th home run. Baker with Dodgers teammate Glenn Burke invented the high five. Baker was one of four Dodgers with 30 home runs in 1977, the first MLB quartet to accomplish that feat.

As a manager, Baker enters 2022 12th all-time with 1,987 wins. He’s the only manager to take five different teams to the postseason, and won pennants with San Francisco (2002) and Houston (2021).

Dusty Baker has lived a full baseball life for well over five decades.

