In a wonderful case of missed timing, we recorded the podcast this week literally minutes before Clayton Kershaw pitched seven perfect innings in Minnesota. So we didn’t talk about that, but we did recap the first four games, including Walker Buehler’s first opening day start and two big Dodgers innings, first at Coors Field Friday then again late on Tuesday night against the Twins.

Thanks as always to our excellent producer, Brian Salvatore, for his work behind the scenes.

Dodgers rewind

With the Dodgers finishing up their road trip in Minnesota, we look back at Ken Landreaux, the Dodgers regular centerfielders for nearly six seasons in the 1980s and someone who had a 31-game hitting streak with the Twins.

Landreaux caught the final out in Game 6 of the 1981 World Series at Yankee Stadium, clinching the Dodgers first championship in 16 seasons.

He played at Dominguez High School in Compton, was drafted out of ASU by the Angels, and was the centerpiece of a four-for-one trade to Minnesota for Rod Carew in 1979. When the Dodgers traded for Landreaux two years later, they sent future LA World Series hero Mickey Hatcher to the Twins.

Landreaux played 11 seasons in the majors, hitting .268/.317/.400 with a 99 OPS+.

