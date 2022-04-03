 clock menu more-arrow no yes

True Blue LA podcast episode 2208: Craig Kimbrel traded to the Dodgers

By Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch
Craig Kimbrel retired one of five batters in his Dodgers debut on April 2, 2022, in a spring training game against the Giants at Camelback Ranch.
For the second straight episode, the Dodgers made a major transaction after we recorded. So we got back to the microphones to react to Craig Kimbrel getting traded to Los Angeles.

We discuss how this affects the bullpen (and our opening day roster predictions), as well as what trading AJ Pollock does for Gavin Lux and the rest of the position player depth.

A note: we recorded this Friday night, so we did not discuss Kimbrel’s adventurous Dodgers debut on Saturday, in which he allowed three extra-base hits and four runs.

Thanks again to producer Brian Salvatore for the quick turnaround on this episode.

