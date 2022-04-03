For the second straight episode, the Dodgers made a major transaction after we recorded. So we got back to the microphones to react to Craig Kimbrel getting traded to Los Angeles.

We discuss how this affects the bullpen (and our opening day roster predictions), as well as what trading AJ Pollock does for Gavin Lux and the rest of the position player depth.

A note: we recorded this Friday night, so we did not discuss Kimbrel’s adventurous Dodgers debut on Saturday, in which he allowed three extra-base hits and four runs.

Thanks again to producer Brian Salvatore for the quick turnaround on this episode.

