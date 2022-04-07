After a long wait, the 2022 Major League Baseball season is here at last. This week on the podcast, we look at the final touches to the Dodgers’ opening day roster ahead of their first series against the Rockies at Coors Field, with a look ahead to the season.

Happy opening day to producer Brian Salvatore as well.

Dodgers rewind

This week we remember two-time batting champion Tommy Davis, who was swayed to sign with the Brooklyn Dodgers by none other than Jackie Robinson. Davis, who holds Los Angeles Dodgers records for hits (230) and runs batted in (153) in a season, died Sunday at age 83.

Dodgers opening day roster is almost set.

No contract extension talks for Trea Turner just yet, from Jack Harris at the LA Times.

Mitch White will likely be on the roster for the series at Coors Field.

Bobby Miller wowed in his Dodger Stadium debut.

