There was only a week in between podcast recordings, but the Dodgers packed so much into that time, including nine baseball games, two starting pitchers making their major league debuts, a losing streak, and a winning streak.

Last week also saw Shane Greene getting added to the roster, earning a win in his one major league game, then getting designated for assignment. Plus, Clayton Kershaw is back on the injured list, and the Dodgers pitching will be in scramble mode for the next few weeks.

That, and more Dodgers-Phillies trivia.

Special thanks to producer Brian Salvatore for his advice and work behind the scenes.

Dodgers rewind

This week we look back at outfielder Mitch Webster, who was drafted by the Dodgers in the 23rd round in 1977 — twelve rounds before current captain of player development John Shoemaker — but didn’t actually play for Los Angeles until 1991.

Webster was acquired from the Pirates in July 1991 for outfielder Jose Gonzalez, who was 0 for 28 on the season at that point. Joining a team with outfielder regulars Darryl Strawberry, Brett Butler, and Kal Daniels, Webster’s role was mostly in reserve, which he filled with aplomb.

In 1992, Webster’s 17 pinch hits set a franchise record, broken the next year by Dave Hansen’s 18. Webster in five seasons with the Dodgers had 43 pinch hits, tied for fifth in franchise history. After his playing days, Webster coached in the Dodgers minors, then scouted for a decade, first on the amateur level then in the pros.

Among the Dodgers draftees scouted and signed by Webster were Scott Van Slyke, Joel Hanrahan, Scott Elbert, and Blake DeWitt, the latter two both taken in the first round in 2004.

