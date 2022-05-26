This week on the podcast, we take stock of the various pitching injuries (Andrew Heaney, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Treinen, Tommy Kahnle), what the upcoming schedule means for Dodgers’ fill-in starters, and how that all gets affected starting Monday when MLB teams will be limited to 13 pitchers instead of 14 on the active roster.
Programming note: Starting next week, in this very same True Blue LA podcast feed, we will have a daily, morning podcast Monday through Friday. We will still continue to record this regular, weekly episode as well. More details to come next week.
Thanks to super producer Brian Salvatore for his usual excellence.
Related links
- Andrew Heaney’s bullpen session Monday in Washington D.C., from Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.
- Heaney plans to throw three simulated innings on Thursday, from Juan Toribio at MLB.com.
- Blake Treinen had his 2023 salary guaranteed with a new contract.
- Treinen’s revised new deal includes a conditional option for 2024, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
- From last week, Treinen still hasn’t resumed throwing and there is no timetable for his 2022 return.
- Tommy Kahnle is expected to miss “weeks” after a MRI showed a bone bruise in his right elbow.
Podcast links
Episode link (time: 56:41)
