This week on the podcast, we take stock of the various pitching injuries (Andrew Heaney, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Treinen, Tommy Kahnle), what the upcoming schedule means for Dodgers’ fill-in starters, and how that all gets affected starting Monday when MLB teams will be limited to 13 pitchers instead of 14 on the active roster.

Programming note: Starting next week, in this very same True Blue LA podcast feed, we will have a daily, morning podcast Monday through Friday. We will still continue to record this regular, weekly episode as well. More details to come next week.

Thanks to super producer Brian Salvatore for his usual excellence.

