Leading off: Walker Buehler shut down 6-8 weeks with flexor strain

Monday morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looks at the Walker Buehler injury, though the Dodgers lack of offense over the weekend snuck in there, too.

As for Buehler, he left Friday’s start with elbow discomfort, and MRI results showed a right flexor strain. He won’t pick up a baseball for 6-8 weeks, which means he won’t be pitching again in the majors until mid to late August at best. More is coming in written form on this later, but I briefly touched on what Buehler’s absence means for the rotation both in the near term and for later in the season.

So much for that six-man rotation, huh?

