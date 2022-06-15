Walker Buehler has arthroscopic elbow surgery

This morning on Leading Off with True Blue LA, Walker Buehler now has two injuries to rehab, though it isn’t expected to affect the timetable of the Dodgers’ return, which is expected in 10-12 weeks.

Buehler had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow on Monday, while also dealing with a Grade 2 flexor tendon strain. Here is Buehler talking with reporters about the process on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, per SportsNet LA

"I've been through the rehab process before with my Tommy John and came out the other side really good so just hoping for the same result this time." @buehlersdayoff on his injury and the rehab. pic.twitter.com/ZYdX7v44Mo — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 15, 2022

This reminded me of Corey Seager, who had hip surgery in 2018 while already rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Also, how Buehler’s status will affect the Dodgers both in the short and long term.

Other news on this podcast include looming elbow surgery for old friend Hyun-jin Ryu that will knock him out will into next season with the Blue Jays, plus a look at the Dodgers option counter, with Michael Grove getting optioned for the third time in 2022 on Monday.

Also, I’m slowly weaning myself off of Wordle and its various multiples that had consumed my mornings for the better part of three months. But rest assured, I am still spending a lot of time on games. My new obsession is Spelling Bee at the New York Times.

