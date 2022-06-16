Leading Off: Tyler Anderson flirts with a no-hitter

Tyler Anderson pitched the game of his life, taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Angels. He got through one MVP, striking out Mike Trout to open the ninth, but a second MVP was a bridge too far, with Shohei Ohtani tripling down the right field line to break up the chance at history.

Anderson settled for a well-deserved standing ovation, and his eighth win in eight decisions this season.

Today on Leading Off with True Blue LA, I talk about not only Anderson’s near no-hitter, but also the experience of watching roughly the first seven innings of the Dodgers game on mute, while recording a pair of podcasts with Jacob Burch. It was especially fun because Jacob and I argued about no-hitters completely independent of Anderson flirting with one.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 14:10)