Tony Gonsolin’s ascension, Walker Buehler’s injury

This week on The Lineup with True Blue LA, a lot of the talk is about pitchers with wildly different arcs to 2022.

On one hand you have Tony Gonsolin, who has become more efficient, lasting deeper into games than he ever has. He’s 8-0 with a major-league-best ERA. Walker Buehler is the ace, the opening day starter, the big game pitcher, coming off a season of Cy Young contention but who has struggled this season, and now is going to miss three months with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm.

Speaking of pitching, Jacob and Eric debated on what counts as a no-hitter and the meaning of “no-no,” independent of what Tyler Anderson was doing as we recorded this episode of the podcast. That added a fun layer.

Also this episode: a look back at the weird week, the unintentional walk in Chicago, getting swept in San Francisco, and a broken bat that found its way inside an umpire’s mask. And Eric got stumped quite a bit on Dodgers-Angels trivia.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for all of his help.

