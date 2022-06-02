Mookie Betts’ big May

This morning on Leading Off with True Blue LA, we note that the Dodgers no longer have to play the Pirates this season, and remember back 22 years when the Pirates last swept a series at Dodger Stadium. Before this week, that is.

Also, a look back at the incredible May for Mookie Betts, who just kept scoring runs, hitting home runs and doubles during one of the best months in Dodgers history. Then he carried it over into June with another homer on Wednesday.

Now we wait for news on Kevin Pillar’s injured shoulder and who might be called up to replace him on the active roster.

