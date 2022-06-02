On our weekly edition of the podcast, we note how weird it is that the Dodgers did so badly against Pennsylvania teams (4-8 against the Pirates and Phillies) yet dominated everyone else (16-1 in May).
This was recorded during the Dodgers’ third straight loss to the Pirates, in which we understand if the Dodgers were distracted, like we were, with the ever-growing and hilarious story of Joc Pederson, Tommy Pham, fantasy football, memes, and a slap. Jacob and Eric pick their favorite moments of the story, which has only grown in the several days since.
Also, Eric fumbles on various Mets-Dodgers questions ahead of the meeting of the top two teams in the National League in Los Angeles.
And, mmmmmmm, donuts.
Thanks to producer Brian Salvatore for his audio brilliance behind the scenes.
Related links
- A review of the Dodgers in May.
- Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, per Jack Harris at the LA Times.
- A summary of Pham vs. Pederson, from C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic.
- Pederson explaining fantasy football rules and memes in exhaustive detail, from NBC Sports Bay Area.
- Somehow Mike Trout got dragged into the Pham/Pederson affair, from Andy McCullough at The Athletic.
- This minor league announcer had a lot of fun calling a Stephen Strasburg rehab start.
Podcast links
Episode link (time: 53:03)
Loading comments...