On our weekly edition of the podcast, we note how weird it is that the Dodgers did so badly against Pennsylvania teams (4-8 against the Pirates and Phillies) yet dominated everyone else (16-1 in May).

This was recorded during the Dodgers’ third straight loss to the Pirates, in which we understand if the Dodgers were distracted, like we were, with the ever-growing and hilarious story of Joc Pederson, Tommy Pham, fantasy football, memes, and a slap. Jacob and Eric pick their favorite moments of the story, which has only grown in the several days since.

Also, Eric fumbles on various Mets-Dodgers questions ahead of the meeting of the top two teams in the National League in Los Angeles.

And, mmmmmmm, donuts.

Thanks to producer Brian Salvatore for his audio brilliance behind the scenes.

