Mookie Betts is out a while with a broken rib

The Dodgers suffered another blow with Mookie Betts breaking a rib, and now the superstar outfielder is expected to miss at least two weeks. He was placed on the injured list on Sunday.

On today’s episode of Leading Off with True Blue LA, I look at what Betts’ absence means for a Dodgers offense that has struggled for all of June, and really for over three weeks.

As Betts himself said on Sunday, he’s likely out a couple of weeks. From SportsNet LA:

"It's a cracked rib so it just has to do its thing and we'll be back." @mookiebetts on his injury. pic.twitter.com/DsHlRpBG7R — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 19, 2022

But also, with roster limits reducing from 14 to 13 pitchers on Monday, the Dodgers will need to add another position player by Tuesday in place of a pitcher. They already added Zach McKinstry on Sunday, so now it’s trying to figure out who’s coming up next.

Shortstop Jacob Amaya was promoted to Triple-A last week and has hit well. He’s the strongest defensive option, and is already on the 40-man roster. Given the current construction of the Dodgers roster, I think it is imperative for them to call up an actual outfielder on Tuesday, even if just to play occasionally over the next few weeks.

We’ll talk more about the decisions that were actually made, including which reliever goes away on Monday, later in the week.

