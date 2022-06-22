Trayce Thompson is now a Dodger

Trayce Thompson is officially back with the Dodgers, getting into Tuesday night’s game against the Reds.

This episode of Leading Off with True Blue LA looks at how the Dodgers replenished their outfield depth by bringing back an old friend. The Dodgers acquired Thompson from the Tigers for cash considerations on Monday.

Also, with Thompson having played for the Dodgers back in 2016-17, I’m willing to hear for suggestions of what we can call a returning old friend.

“ReFriend” is one suggestion, but feel free to leave your own ideas in the comments.

Thompson figures to start against left-handed pitching for now, and against some right-handers. He didn’t start on Tuesday, but it will be interesting to see how often he starts the rest of the week, with Max Fried of the Braves on Saturday only left-handed starter set to face the Dodgers.

Also on this episode, the Dodgers (and all MLB teams) are down to 13 pitchers, Caleb Ferguson is on the injured list, and how perception can warp how you view a game (though understandable, given the offense’s recent struggles).

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 17:08)