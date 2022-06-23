Leading Off: Dodgers add another outfielder

Another day, another right-handed-hitting outfielder was added to the Dodgers roster, and on Thursday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, let’s explore what that might mean for the roster in the coming days and weeks.

Stefen Romero was the new guy on Wednesday, back in the majors for the first time since 2016 with the Mariners, after playing the last five seasons in Japan. He was called up with infielder Hanser Alberto taking paternity leave to be with his wife Olga for the birth of their third daughter.

In advance of Father’s Day last week, Alberto talked with Juan Toribio of MLB.com about how becoming a dad changed his life:

“You learn to become a better man in all areas of your life. The best thing is being able to get home and seeing all of my daughters. This is a difficult game and a lot of things happen, but when you have kids, things are just different. They don’t understand the game, they just want to be loved and cared for.”

Paternity leave allows for three days off, so Alberto will likely be back soon. When he returns, the Dodgers will need to make a decision of whether to keep both out-of-options right-handed outfielder (Romero and fellow new addition Trayce Thompson) and option one of Eddy Alvarez or Zach McKinstry, the latter much more likely based on playing time of late. Or the Dodgers could simply designate Romero for assignment and expose him to waivers.

But going forward, for however long Mookie Betts is out with his broken rib, I think the Dodgers are open to ideas at improving the bench, especially since Edwin Ríos and his torn hamstring will be out until at least August 2.

