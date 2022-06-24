Questions from Craig: June edition

With no weekly The Lineup podcast this week, we moved Questions from Craig to Leading Off with True Blue LA. In this episode, Craig Minami asks questions of Eric Stephen live on air.

Before we get into questions, we recap the Dodgers sweep of the Reds, including a strong showing for a slumping offense, albeit against the team with the National League’s worst record. And we look ahead to the Dodgers’ showdown series against the Braves in Atlanta.

The trivia portion of the questions surround memorable Junes in Dodgers history, including Pedro Guerrero’s incredible 15-homer month in 1985. We also talk doubles, Dodgers lineup construction, Mike Trout’s future, and naturally, bagels.

Thanks to producer extraordinaire Brian Salvatore for all of his help, especially in getting the daily Leading Off episodes off the ground.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 50:18)