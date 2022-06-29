Searching for offense

Sure the Dodgers haven’t scored much at the hitters haven of Coors Field — four runs in two games in the current series, including getting shutout in Denver for just the sixth time; and only 15 runs in five games there this season — but the offensive woes go back a month, well before Mookie Betts was hurt.

The Dodgers are 14-14 in their last 28 games, averaging exactly four runs per game, 26th in total runs scored in MLB during that span. That’s the main topic on today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast.

There are many reasons for the downturn, and getting back on track will rely mostly on the regulars improving. But with an expanded bench the Dodgers are trying to figure out what works. Jake Lamb is the latest addition, called up from Triple-A to provide a left-handed bat after hitting 15 home runs in Triple-A.

Lamb joins a slew of 30-somethings on the bench, plus 29-year-old Hanser Alberto.

With no definitive timetable yet for Betts’ return from a broken rib, just getting to the All-Star break — 17 more games to go — is the next goal. They’ll need to find offense from somewhere, whether or not the roster’s revolving door continues to churn.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 14:15)