Dodgers minor league rehab weekend

We head into the weekend with updates on several injured Dodgers, and minor league rehab assignments galore this weekend.

First came news that outfielder Kevin Pillar fractured his left shoulder, after just four games with his hometown team. He’s going to miss quite a while, and now the question is whether he will have surgery.

Clayton Kershaw will stay local and start for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, his first minor league rehab game since landing on the injured list four weeks back. If all goes well, Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers by next weekend.

Andrew Heaney will take a little longer, having last pitched on April 17, but with several off days coming over the next two weeks, the Dodgers have room to maneuver their pitching staff, and give Heaney as much time as he needs. He’s expected to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.

I map out the upcoming schedule and how the Dodgers might utilize the various off days, and when they might slot Kershaw and Heaney back into the rotation.

Also headed to Triple-A is Max Muncy, who could technically return from his elbow inflammation as early as Tuesday. But his timetable is open-ended, and could take into next week.

Thank you to everyone who has listened this week to our new daily podcast venture, and thanks especially to producer Brian Salvatore, who has helped this go as smoothly as possible along the way.

