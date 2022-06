There’s no extended The Lineup podcast this week, so we had Craig Minami on Leading off with True Blue LA for his patented Questions from Craig segment.

We delved into Dodgers streaks, strikeouts, home runs, and leading the league in runs scored (and allowed). Also on the docket, one prediction for this trade deadline, plus wondering if the Angels would ever (eventually) trade Shohei Ohtani, and lots of banter about eggs.

