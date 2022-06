Leading Off with True Blue LA starts this week by looking back at the Dodgers-Mets showdown series, a split between the teams with the two best records in the National League, one that included bullpen shenanigans over the weekend.

Also, Clayton Kershaw made a rehab start Sunday and is closing in on a return, maybe this coming weekend.

