Justin Turner gets his 1,000th hit with the Dodgers

Justin Turner singled in the seventh inning against the White Sox on Tuesday night, joining a relatively rare group in Dodgers history, which is the thrust of this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA.

The single off of Reynaldo López was Turner’s 1,000th hit since joining the Dodgers, the 35th in franchise history to reach that mark. Turner is one of just four Dodgers with 1,000 hits to have played for the team in the 2000s, along with Eric Karros (1991-2002), Andre Ethier (2006-17), and Matt Kemp (2006-14, 2018).

Turner also has 147 home runs with the Dodgers, tied with Adrián Beltré for 15th place in franchise history. With three more homers, Turner would be the 12th Dodger with at least 150 home runs and 1,000 hits.

Two other current active Dodgers have over 500 hits with the team — Chris Taylor (617 hits) and Cody Bellinger (584).

Also on this episode, why I think the Dodgers will call up a fresh arm to the bullpen on Wednesday, after Mitch White’s start on Tuesday and Clayton Kershaw’s pending return.

