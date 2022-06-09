Tony Gonsolin putting it all together

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin has allowed eleven total runs in his eleven starts this season, including six strong innings on Wednesday night to beat the White Sox.

Gonsolin is 7-0 with a 1.58 ERA, the latter leading the National League and second in the majors at the moment. His latest win came on the day the MLB All-Star Game ballot was revealed. Fans can’t elect pitchers to the midsummer classic, but Gonsolin is making a strong case to be picked to pitch in his home park on July 19.

Good health has been key for Gonsolin, who had two long stints on the injured list last season with shoulder discomfort, and when he pitched averaged under four innings per outing. This year, Gonsolin has been much more reliable, lasting six innings in each of his last five starts.

Before this year, Gonsolin lasted six innings only five times in 27 starts. This year, he’s done so six times out of eleven.

There’s been a number of well-written features on Gonsolin’s ascension in the last week.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic detailed the advice Gonsolin got from Clayton Kershaw to be more efficient.

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times talked to assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness, who has worked with Gonsolin dating back to Rancho Cucamonga.

Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus went into detail on how Gonsolin has improved his splitter and developed into a four-pitch starting pitcher.

