Guessing the middle 54 games

First things first: we are rebranding our weekly podcast, the one we’ve been recording for about a decade. It’s now called The Lineup with True Blue LA.

For listeners, you don’t really have to change anything. All of our episodes show up in the same True Blue LA podcast feed to which you’ve all been subscribing. So will the episodes of Leading Off with True Blue LA, our weekday morning podcast.

This week, with the Dodgers’ season one-third over, Jacob and Eric take sides on which player or group of players will do better in various stats over the middle 54 games of the season.

Among the Questions from Craig are recent Dodgers games-played stalwarts.

Thanks to our producer Brian Salvatore for all of his help.

