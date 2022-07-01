Dodgers’ All-Star hopefuls & Justin Turner powers up

This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we kick off July with highlighting Justin Turner’s two home runs helping the Dodgers to beat the Padres in Thursday’s series opener, and we dig into the All-Star vote.

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both have very good chances to start for the National League in the All-Star Game, which this year is at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Beyond their chances to start, which will be revealed next Friday, July 8, I look at the paths for Will Smith and Freddie Freeman to make the All-Star team as reserves.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 16:40)