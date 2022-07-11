Leading Off: Dodgers have four All-Stars

On this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, it’s all about the All-Stars — the four Dodgers who made it, and the ones who didn’t.

To summarize, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were voted to start for the National League All-Stars last Friday.

Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw were named to the NL All-Star roster on Sunday.

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith were among those not chosen, and I looked at why that was — detailing the All-Star selection process — and how they might be added in the coming days.

Apologies to Julio Urías, who was not mentioned on this podcast as an All-Star “snub,” though his case was documented on Saturday. With several deserving pitchers, I think it would take a lot for Urías to get the call.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 23:32)