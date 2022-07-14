The comeback Dodgers, and Home Run Derby

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is still somewhat in shock over Wednesday night’s Dodgers win, easing a six-run deficit in the seventh inning to stun the Cardinals in St. Louis.

That game had just about everything, including Austin Barnes tripping rounding third base, briefly delaying both the tying run and the ribbing he got back in the dugout. You had Hanser Alberto striking out as a pinch-hitter earlier in the game, only to deliver the game-winning single in the ninth.

Max Muncy was dropped to seventh in the order and walked four times, then nearly hit a mammoth three-run home run in the ninth, only to see it go foul. He settled for the game-tying sacrifice fly, giving Muncy the second Dodgers game with four walks and a sac fly, joining José Valentin in 2005.

Freddie Freeman did not get his third consecutive four-hit game, but settled for three hits, including a double, plus a walk and a hit by pitch. He has reached base 14 times in his last 16 plate appearances.

All that, plus a brief look at the Home Run Derby Field at Dodger Stadium, which has seven confirmed members. Wednesday additions were Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

