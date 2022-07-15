Jon Weisman on 20 years of Dodger Thoughts

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is, as an avid viewer of 1980s television might say, a very special episode.

I spoke with Jon Weisman on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Dodgers Thoughts, a founding father of Dodgers blogging.

The very first post on Dodger Thoughts was July 21, 2002, in which Weisman wrote, “This is where I will vent, and, if I can ever feel so comfortable, exult about the Dodgers and baseball in general.”

What followed was seminal writing from Jon, and the fostering of a community that many of you reading this had the pleasure of experiencing.

I talked with Jon about his early memories of the site, how it has changed over the years, from the early Baseball Toaster days to now. In between, Jon worked for the Dodgers, running their digital and print content. We also discussed his two books on the Dodgers — 100 Things ... and Brothers in Arms — his process, and how he found the time to actually write them.

I hope you enjoy this interview with Jon Weisman.

