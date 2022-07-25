The Dodgers sweep the Giants

On Monday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, let’s look back at the Dodgers’ four-game sweep of the Giants, expanding their lead in the National League West.

This series wasn’t a blowout but it felt like it at times.

The Dodgers got hits at the right times, including Cody Bellinger’s game-winning grand slam on Friday. I explain my rationale for tweeting — seconds before that grand slam — why the Dodgers need to trade for a position player, even if everyone eventually comes back healthy (which is wishful thinking, to say the least).

We also look ahead to the next series, which means Juan Soto is coming to Los Angeles, and why every team should be interested in trading for him. It’s just not that often that someone this good, this young (Soto is still 23) switches teams so soon in their careers.

Monday is also a possible decision day for Justin Turner, who missed the last three games with abdominal tightness and if he doesn’t show improvement might go on the injured list. I explain why, if Turner happens to be sidelined, this week would be a perfect setting for Miguel Vargas to make his major league debut.

Happy Monday.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 20:16)