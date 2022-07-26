Reyes Moronta’s wild ride, Tony Gonsolin finally loses

The Dodgers’ opener against the Nationals didn’t go as planned, with the team with the best record in baseball losing to the team with the worst record in baseball. On today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we delve into a few pitchers from Monday’s game.

Tony Gonsolin suffered his first loss of the season, though in doing so showed his growth this season. He also set a record of sorts, thanks to the folks at STATS:

Tonight is the first time in the modern era that an 11-0 or better pitcher (Tony Gonsolin) lost to a team that came into the day with the worst record in MLB (@Nationals). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 26, 2022

Then there was the wild eighth inning from Reyes Moronta, who completely lost the strike zone, throwing two wild pitches in a row, including one to the backstop. He also hit a batter and walked two in the inning, throwing 31 pitches.

But he also struck out three in his first scoreless appearance in his last six. It’s been a rough go of late for Moronta, who’s been tasked with pitching the lowest-leverage innings in the bullpen.

In this episode, I mention a reliever I would bring up from Triple-A Oklahoma City in place of Moronta, as well as go over the options for the potential roster move(s) surrounding Andrew Heaney’s return to the rotation on Wednesday.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 16:42)