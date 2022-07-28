Good Dodgers offense makes pitching woes disappear

A six-run first inning on Wednesday afternoon by the Dodgers pretty much made all the bullpen concerns vanish, at least for a day. This morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looks back at the series finale against the Nationals.

Justin Turner returned and drove in a run in his first at-bat after missing five games, and Hanser Alberto had an extra-base hit for the fourth time in his last five starts. Gavin Lux had three more hits, and is currently fifth in the National League in on-base percentage (.378) and seventh in batting average (.301).

That took the heat off the bullpen, who got a little bit of a reset even while using four pitchers to take down the final five innings on Wednesday. We look at the state of the bullpen heading into the always arduous long series in Coors Field, including the back end of the bullpen well rested going into the weekend.

Also, Pedro Báez is back, at least in Triple-A, for now. Sadly, I recorded this episode before possibly the most perfect Pedro Báez tweet possible, from Oklahoma City Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Alex Freedman.

Making his first appearance with OKC, Pedro Báez was called for a clock violation before he threw his first pitch. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) July 28, 2022

