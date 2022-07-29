Dodgers fine tuning down the stretch

The week on The Lineup with True Blue LA, we take stock of where the Dodgers are at two series after the All-Star break.

With a big lead in the division, and over the No. 3 seed National League Central combatants, the Dodgers’ path to a bye into the Division Series is a smooth one, with the only real question whether they’ll be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. So the final two months will be about getting/staying healthy and setting things up for October.

On this episode we take stock of a bunch of the current players on the injured list, though this was recorded before we knew that Edwin Ríos would start a rehab assignment this week in Triple-A. With those injury recoveries in mind, we also rank our thoughts on where the Dodgers would add at the August 2 trade deadline, and even guessed how many major league players they would acquire by trade by next Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

Also, ice cream talk.

