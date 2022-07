Our July 4 edition of the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a mailbag episode.

Among the questions addressed in this episode revolve around what the Dodgers need at the trade deadline with some regular position players struggling, what does the future hold for Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner, possible Freddie Freeman fallout, and preferred places to sit at Dodger Stadium.

