A grand slam, anniversaries, and baseball memories

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast focuses on July 6, 1988, on which Franklin Stubbs hit a grand slam off Todd Worrell to cap a seven-run, eighth-inning rally in a stunning 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

The result was special, just like nearly everything about that Dodgers season, though there are more reasons I like this game in particular.

On this podcast, I talk about obscure baseball details I will always remember, and other simpler things I seem to forget. Reliving this game made me remember Fernando Valenzuela finally succumbing to all those innings, but on a brighter side came an unrelated yet delightful note from the Los Angeles Times game story about an upcoming movie.

But mostly my bond to this moment revolves around family, those who weren’t at the game and those who were. And about what makes a great baseball memory.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 24:14)