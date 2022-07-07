Chris Taylor has a foot fracture, Dodgers sweep Rockies

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA is on the shorter side, a quick reaction to the Dodgers sweeping the Rockies, including a low-scoring series finale that featured only three runs, all scored in a very weird way.

Also on this episode, Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot and will be out until after the All-Star break. As we’ve discussed many times, the Dodgers needed to add a bat even before, first Mookie Betts and now, Taylor got hurt. Betts is back of course, and for now the Taylor gap seems likely to be plugged by some sort of Trayce Thompson/Jake Lamb combo, which will probably get them through the break, at least.

