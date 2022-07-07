The Captain gets a new contract, Chris Taylor has a foot fracture

After two weeks away, we are back with another episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, which means there was a lot of Dodgers news for Jacob to catch up on, at least in discussion form.

For instance, Jacob’s absence encompassed the entirety of The Ian Gibaut Era as well as Mookie Betts’ broken rib and subsequent return from the injured list. Also, Tyler Anderson somehow allowed another hit in between starts.

We also talked about Chris Taylor’s broken foot and the surprise news of Austin Barnes getting a new contract, and his pseudo-status as team captain.

Lots of questions from Craig in this one about Cubs-Dodgers, which is appropriate given the Dodgers host them for four games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

And, last but not least, pizza talk.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for pouring through all the audio we send him, and making us sound presentable.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 52:30)