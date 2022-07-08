Bullpen woes, Dodgers win anyway, farewell Mike Brito

Our final Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast of the week recounts the Dodgers winning their fourth straight game on Thursday behind All-Star locks Mookie Betts and Tony Gonsolin.

The Dodgers are also getting by without an effective Craig Kimbrel, who was unable to record the final out on Thursday while throwing a season-high 31 pitches. Alex Vesia got the final out, making him the third Dodgers pitcher in the last four days to get a save.

More concerning is Brusdar Graterol leaving the game after just four pitches with a cramp in his right side. More testing will come Friday, but if there is such a thing as an ideal time to go on the injured list, this might be it, with only 10 games scheduled over the next 15 days.

Also, we pay respects to legendary Dodgers scout Mike Brito, who died Thursday at age 87.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 17:51)