Dodgers interleague schedule is wrapping up

With the Dodgers finishing up their 2022 interleague schedule this weekend in Kansas City, we wrap up the week of Leading Off with True Blue LA podcasts with an in-person Questions from Craig episode.

Craig Minami is here to grill Eric with questions, including various Dodgers performances against American League teams in the last 26 seasons. We also get into some things to look for over the final third of the season, the three-batter minimum, roster minutiae, and of course, pancakes.

Thank you for listening and have a great weekend.

