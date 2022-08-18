Who’s pitching for the Dodgers in October?

Like two ships passing in the night, this week on The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, Jacob and Eric take stock of what pitchers the Dodgers have currently, and arms they are likely to have once the postseason starts.

The Dodgers got news on both ends of the spectrum in the last week, with Walker Buehler’s season ending and elbow surgery looming next week, but on the upside Dustin May is starting this weekend against the Marlins in his first start back from Tommy John surgery nearly 16 months ago.

Buehler’s availability for October was already uncertain, but this new surgery adds the unknown of just how long he’ll be out in 2023, if at all.

There’s also the matter of Clayton Kershaw, expected back at some point in September with the hope he’ll be ready for the postseason. But that’s still up in the air for now.

Whoever the starting pitchers are once the playoffs start — for the Dodgers, Game 1 of the NLDS will be October 11 — the club should also get a handful of back-end relievers back at some point soon. Brusdar Graterol could be activated this weekend, Yency Almonte at some point next week, and Blake Treinen some time in mid-September. Beyond that, Victor González is back on a mound in Arizona but he, like Tommy Kahnle, seem like longshots at the moment.

The Dodgers have seven weeks remaining in the regular season to sort all this out, plus where Craig Kimbrel slots in. The embattled closer remains in that role, and on Wednesday got the job done one night after giving up the lead.

All that this week, plus rotisserie chicken.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for all of his hard work behind the scenes.

