Craig Kimbrel gets back on the beam

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast revels in how baseball often times finds a way to provide drama.

One night after blowing his fourth save in as many chances with a one-run lead, Craig Kimbrel was right back in there on Wednesday night against the Brewers. For one, it was remarkable that Kimbrel has only had five save opportunities with a one-run lead on a team that has won 81 games.

The Dodgers as a team only had two other one-run save opportunities, both in May.

This time, Kimbrel finished the job, working around a single and walk with two outs to pitch a scoreless inning.

Tony Gonsolin was brilliant with seven scoreless innings Wednesday, and the Dodgers’ runs come on solo home runs by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. Barnes was interviewed by David Vassegh on SportsNet LA after the game, and told the reporter and Dodger Talk host “That one was for you ... we all rallied today for you.”

Vassegh’s right arm was in a cast because he broke his right wrist and cracked six ribs before the game while going down the slide beyond the left field wall at American Family Field.

Like a true champ, Vassegh recorded a pregame interview with Justin Turner before going to the hospital, then reported during and after the game. Kudos to Vassegh for his hard work, and for providing this entertainment.

