Dustin May returns to the Dodgers in style

First start back from Tommy John surgery was a success

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers got Dustin May back after Tommy John surgery sidelined the right-hander for nearly 16 months. On today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we revel in his excellent performance Saturday, and what it might mean for the Dodgers in October.

Leading Off with True Blue LA, a daily podcast covering all things Los Angeles Dodgers, hosted by Eric Stephen.

With over six weeks remaining in the regular season, there’s still plenty of time to sort things out, and May’s not the only pitcher on his way back.

Brusdar Graterol, who missed six weeks with shoulder inflammation, is expected back Monday. Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen could soon join them, perhaps within the next ten days.

Plus, Ryan Pepiot got the win on his birthday with his best major league start to date, and the Dodgers offense helped out Tony Gonsolin by raising Sandy Alcántara’s ERA with a Sunday shellacking.

