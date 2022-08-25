A 2023 without Walker Buehler

Today’s episode of Leading Off with True Blue LA, we look at the loss of Walker Buehler, which was of course a bummer, not only for this season but for 2023 as well after his second Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers will have some decisions to make regarding the rotation this offseason, with only three current starters currently under contract or team control for next year.

Also next year is a new MLB schedule, in which the Dodgers play 29 other teams, with more interleague games and fewer games against the National League West.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 21:09)