Dodgers trade deadline recap: Hello, Joey Gallo & Miguel Vargas

This morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast feels woefully insignificant at the moment, as it was recorded almost entirely before the news of Vin Scully’s death.
We’ll have a Vin episode of The Lineup podcast in a few days, but for now, here is a quick recap of the Dodgers trade deadline, which was just Joey Gallo and Chris Martin on the surface, plus three roster-clearing trades.
But it was also about a team operating as a team with an enormous lead, and not paying what they thought were high prices on the trade market for now. It was also about betting on a group of injured players, or at least a few select folks, returning in the coming weeks.
And it was about Miguel Vargas getting called up to the majors for the first time.
Podcast links
Episode link (time: 27:02)
Loading comments...