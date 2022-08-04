Miguel Vargas debuts, Vin Scully outpouring

On this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, Miguel Vargas had the Dodgers second great major league debut in four days, driving in the first two runs of LA’s 3-0 win over the Giants on Wednesday night. The man oozes confidence, evident when asked by reporters why he stole third base on his own in the second inning.

Miguel Vargas on why he stole third base: “I just felt incredible. I didn’t feel like anyone could stop me.” — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 4, 2022

Vargas doubled, singled, drove in two runs, and stole a base. He’s just the second Dodger to debut with at least those numbers, joining Casey Stengel in 1912.

If we take away the stolen base component, Vargas is the 11th Dodgers debuter with at least two hits and two RBI, along with James Outman three days earlier. Also on that list is Rob Segedin in his 2016 debut.

Segedin on Wednesday also shared this great story on Instagram of when his wife had their first child in 2016, and took the baby up to see Vin Scully and his wife Sandra in the booth before a game.

This kind of sharing was typical of the last 36 hours since Sully died, with an outpouring of love and memories from so many people. It was great to see. We’ll dive deeper into Vin Scully on a longer The Lineup episode later today.

The Dodgers on Wednesday wore patches honoring Scully, with “Vin” and a microphone on the sleeve. In addition, Scully will be honored before Friday’s homestand opener against the Padres at Dodger Stadium. I expect many tears will flow.

